Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Her Sudden Exit From Da-Bangg Tour Fuels Speculation
Sonakshi Sinha's abrupt departure from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour has sparked new pregnancy speculation, with fans guessing the cause of her last-minute absence.
Sonakshi Sinha has already made news for pregnancy allegations, and she has done so again after being dismissed from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour. She was previously touted as one of the actresses who would take part in Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour, however, it has now been revealed that she will not. This last-minute opt-out has once again raised eyebrows.
The organisers have unveiled a new poster featuring Salman, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, and Stebin Ben. As netizens realised Sonakshi was no longer on the trip, social media began its guessing game.
Reddit believes Sonakshi Sinha is pregnant, which is why she opted to drop out of the tour at the last minute.
One person said, "Maybe because she could be pregnant?"
Another said, "She is. Throughout Ranveer's podcast, she held a pillow over her stomach."
A third person said, "Yeah, she definitely looked pregnant even on Too Much." Another person said, "Aww, if she is, I'm very thrilled for her. She and her hubby seem to be greatest friends and have a great time together." "I think it as well, that's probably the only reason she would miss such an event," a single reply stated.
Sonakshi Sinha recently went to a high-profile Diwali celebration with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi's gorgeous traditional attire and stance fuelled rumours that the Dabangg actress is expecting her first child.
Later, while dismissing the news, Sonakshi turned to Instagram and commented, "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around the midsection." Please scroll to the last slide for our reply, and continue to amaze this Diwali.
Sonakshi had already faced similar speculation. Earlier this year, the actress debunked similar claims with her typical comedy. She said she had "simply gained weight" since marriage and mocked her spouse for "overfeeding" her.
Sonakshi and Zaheer married on June 23, 2024, under the Special Marriage Act. Their tiny civil ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception.