Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's film 'Udta Teer' has a new release date of October 9. The family entertainer, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, was previously scheduled for a September release.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's film 'Udta Teer' has got a new release date. Made under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, 'Udta Teer' will hit the screens on October 9. It was earlier supposed to be released in September. As per the makers, 'Udta Teer' brings "together humour, chaos and an entertaining family-friendly narrative." Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.

The film marks Sara and Ayushmann's reunion after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which also features Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Upcoming Projects

In the upcoming months, Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Ye Prem Mol Liya' by Sooraj Barjatya. Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The film was announced in April this year. The movie also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. (ANI)