Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda's upcoming film 'Eetha' will hit theatres on December 4. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie features Shraddha as legendary folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, highlighting her resilience.

The release date of Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Eetha' was announced on Tuesday evening. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 4. Directed by Laxman Utekar, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, with music by Ajay Atul, Eetha "promises to bring a spirited new story to the big screen." 'Eetha' is created under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

In the movie, Shraddha will be seen essaying the role of legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Powerful Teaser Glimpse

In June, the makers released the film's teaser, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The teaser presented a dramatic and intense portrayal of Eetha's life, centring on a defining backstage moment. In one of the most striking sequences, a heavily pregnant Eetha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, was shown going into labour during a performance setup. After giving birth, she cut the umbilical cord herself and immediately returned to the stage to perform. The narrative highlighted the character's resilience and devotion to her art form, even in life-threatening circumstances.

A line from the teaser went viral across social media platforms in which Shraddha Kapoor, in the character of Eetha, said, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi." ("If I die lying down, I will be called a helpless woman. But if I die while dancing, I will become an example.")

Ensemble Cast and Music

Alongside Shraddha and Randeep, the film features an ensemble cast including Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The music and background score is composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul. (ANI)