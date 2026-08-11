Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health Tour' dates have been announced. The tour will span the UK, Canada, and the US, with performances at iconic venues like London's Royal Albert Hall and New York's Carnegie Hall.

Dates for sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health Tour' across the UK, Canada, and the US have officially been announced. The tour opens on October 1 at London's Royal Albert Hall before crossing to North America for five more dates: Capital One Hall in Washington, D.C. (November 18); The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto (November 19); Carnegie Hall in New York (November 21); Paramount Theatre in Oakland (November 23) and The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles (November 24), read a press note.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma said, "The intention is to dissolve the barrier between the artist and the audience and to place the attendees directly at the heart of the experience. This is my way of paying homage to the most historic artistic venues around the world and the legendary artists I've grown up listening to."

Tour Dates

October 1 - Royal Albert Hall, London

November 18 - Capital One Hall, Washington D.C.

November 19 - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto, Toronto

November 21 - Carnegie Hall, New York City

November 23 - Paramount Theatre, Oakland

November 24 - The United Theater on Broadway, Los Angeles

The announcement comes a few days after at Rishab performed at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. (ANI)