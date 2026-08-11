John Abraham expressed his honour in being part of the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League. He, along with co-owner Jonty Rhodes, unveiled the Rotterdam Dockers jersey in Mumbai. Faf du Plessis will captain the star-studded team.

John Abraham feels "honoured" to be a part of the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), the International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned T20 franchise league. He, along with former cricketer Jonty Rhodes, unveiled their team Rotterdam Dockers jersey in Mumbai on Tuesday.

'At the right place at the right time'

While talking to the media, John Abraham expressed his love for the sport, calling it an "opportunity" for himself to participate in an ICC-accredited event. "I think there is an opportunity for someone like me in this league. I am honoured to be a part of this league. This has been accredited by the ICC. I love sport, any sport. So I am grateful that I am a part of this league. I think I have got the right partners and we have got a very strong team. The league is very strong, very important, and the ICC backing it is probably the most important thing. So I think I am at the right place at the right time," said John Abraham.

Jersey Unveiled, Fireflies.ai on Board

The jersey was unveiled at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Rotterdam Dockers Co-Owners Jonty Rhodes and John Abraham, Founder & Managing Director Madhukar Shree, and Fireflies.ai Co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni. The franchise also announced Fireflies.ai as its Official Jersey Partner, with Ramineni joining Rotterdam Dockers as a Founding Investor. The partnership brings together a passion for cricket, technology and innovation, with Fireflies.ai becoming an integral part of the franchise's journey as it prepares to take the field on the European T20 stage, as per the press note by ETPL.

Star-studded Rotterdam Dockers

According to the press note, Rotterdam Dockers will begin their campaign against Amsterdam Flames in the opening fixture of the inaugural ETPL on August 26 in Voorburg. Co-owned by Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham and Faf du Plessis, the franchise will be led by former South Africa captain Du Plessis and brings together a compelling blend of international experience and Dutch talent. The squad features some of the biggest names in T20 cricket, including Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe, alongside emerging talent from the Netherlands.

Inaugural ETPL Season Details

ETPL Season 1 will be played from August 26 to September 20, 2026, across Voorburg in the Netherlands and Dublin in Ireland, with six city-based franchises competing to be crowned the first-ever European T20 Premier League champions. (ANI)