Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's movie 'King' is currently being shot in Poland (Warsaw). Suhana Khan's look from the sets has been leaked, creating excitement among fans for the film's release

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in the upcoming action drama film 'King'. People are quite excited to see this film. Currently, the film is being shot in Poland, and Suhana Khan's first look has been leaked. It's quite difficult to recognize her in this photo.

Where is 'King' being shot?

In a new picture that has gone viral online, Suhana Khan is seen outside an outlet for her film's shoot. This picture is reportedly from the film's Poland set. However, the leaked picture is pixelated and taken from a distance. In this photo, a girl is seen wearing denim jeans and a white sweater with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Social media users are convinced that the girl is Suhana. Suhana is shooting at the same location where Shah Rukh Khan completed his shoot some time ago, and his first look was also leaked from there. He was also seen in a transformed look.

When will 'King' release?

Suhana Khan started her career with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. She made her OTT debut with this film. Now she will make her theatrical debut with her father Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' is already creating a buzz online. Although the film's release date hasn't been finalized yet, it is said that the film will be released in 2026. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor will be seen in cameo roles.