While many actresses choose to slow down after marriage and focus on family life, Rashmika Mandanna appears to be doing the exact opposite. The actress is currently one of the busiest stars in the industry, taking on major projects across both Tollywood and Bollywood. She is working on Telugu films Ranbali and Myasa, while also playing a key role in the much-awaited Hindi film Cocktail 2. With multiple big-budget projects in her lineup, Rashmika continues to strengthen her position as a leading pan-India star.