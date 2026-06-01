Is Rashmika Mandanna Now the Highest Paid South Actress? Huge Buzz Inside
Amid reports of a massive fee hike following her alleged wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna is once again making headlines. Here's a look at the remuneration the pan-India star is reportedly charging per film now.
Fee Hike Buzz Around Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is once again grabbing headlines amid reports that she has significantly increased her remuneration. The pan-India star, who continues to enjoy massive success across industries, is reportedly charging a much higher fee for her upcoming projects. With speculation surrounding her personal life and growing demand in the film industry, all eyes are now on how much Rashmika is said to be earning per film.
Rashmika Stays Focused on Her Career
While many actresses choose to slow down after marriage and focus on family life, Rashmika Mandanna appears to be doing the exact opposite. The actress is currently one of the busiest stars in the industry, taking on major projects across both Tollywood and Bollywood. She is working on Telugu films Ranbali and Myasa, while also playing a key role in the much-awaited Hindi film Cocktail 2. With multiple big-budget projects in her lineup, Rashmika continues to strengthen her position as a leading pan-India star.
Charging Up to ₹15 Crore Per Film?
Rashmika Mandanna's popularity is reportedly translating into a massive increase in her remuneration. According to industry buzz, the actress now charges between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore for Telugu films. For Bollywood projects, her fee is said to be even higher, reportedly touching ₹15 crore per movie. Reports further claim that Rashmika received around ₹15 crore for Cocktail 2, highlighting her growing star power and demand across the Indian film industry.
Rashmika's Fee Rivals Top Actresses
Senior South Indian stars like Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan continue to command hefty paychecks, with reports suggesting they earn over ₹10 crore per film. However, industry circles are now buzzing about Rashmika Mandanna's reported remuneration, which is said to be even higher. According to reports, Rashmika was paid ₹15 crore for Cocktail 2, matching the fee allegedly received by her co-star Kriti Sanon. If true, it would place Rashmika among the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema today.
Climbing the ladder, one step at a time..
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