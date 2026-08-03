'Vatsalya' Theme Maternity Shoot: Harshika Poonacha's Graceful Look Goes Viral
Actress Harshika Poonacha's stunning 'Vatsalya' theme maternity photoshoot beautifully celebrates motherhood with elegant traditional aesthetics, heartfelt emotions, and breathtaking visuals that have captivated fans online.
15
Image Credit : Harshika Poonacha Instagram
Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha
Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha is expecting her second child. She shared photos from her new 'Vatsalya' theme photoshoot on Instagram, writing, 'Carrying my little Krishna within me… this moment is heaven for me'.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Harshika Poonacha Instagram
Vatsalya (Motherly Love) theme
Harshika explained the theme's meaning. 'Vatsalya' is a Sanskrit/Kannada word for a mother's unconditional, tender love. It's often used to describe Yashoda's love for her child, Krishna.
35
Image Credit : Harshika Poonacha Instagram
A stunning painting-inspired concept
The photo's background features a lovely painting of Balakrishna. You can see Sri Krishna with two peacocks and a cow with its calf. This simple painting gives the photo a royal, classic feel, as Harshika strikes different poses.
45
Image Credit : Harshika Poonacha Instagram
Deep crimson saree
For the shoot, Harshika Poonacha wore a unique Kanchipuram-style silk saree. The deep red saree has a big border with silver or golden line patterns. She looks absolutely lovely in this red and green combination.
55
Image Credit : Harshika Poonacha Instagram
Depicting Radha awaiting the arrival of Lord Krishna
Harshika and her husband Bhuvan are expecting their second child around September 17. Before this, she did a photoshoot with the concept 'Radha waiting for Krishna'. Now, she has followed it up with this 'Vatsalya' theme shoot.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos