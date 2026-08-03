Kangana Ranaut has become meme material owing to her controversial remarks. The actress gets caught in one feud after another, and there's no denying that. Here's looking at her most controversial remarks over the years.

Kangana Ranaut, outspoken actress, BJP MP. She constantly courts controversy and we all agree to this. Her unfiltered, provocative statements spark nationwide debates. Film, politics, social issues – Ranaut's words shape her public persona, drawing both intense attention and fierce backlash. For nearly a decade, Ranaut has engaged in high-profile verbal spats. She shares contentious opinions everywhere. TV talk shows, social media. This built her image as a fierce, uncompromising voice. It started with direct challenges to Bollywood's power structures. Here's looking at some of her biggest controversies that go beyond the ‘gutter Gen-z’ comment.

Nepotism and Bollywood's 'Movie Mafia'

In 2017, Kangana made headlines on Koffee With Karan. She famously called host Karan Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism." Then she accused him of leading Bollywood's "movie mafia." That statement fuelled a massive industry debate about privilege and outsider opportunities. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, Ranaut sharpened her attack. She repeatedly alleged widespread drug abuse in Bollywood. She called the Hindi film industry a "gutter." This sparked intense discussions about substance use.

Comparing Mumbai to PoK and 'Bheekh' Independence

"More unsafe in Mumbai than in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir." Kangana said that in 2020. She was criticising Mumbai Police's handling of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This statement ignited widespread outrage, especially from Maharashtra politicians. Things escalated when authorities demolished part of her Mumbai office. She also claimed India's 1947 independence came from “bheekh”. Ranaut controversially stated the country only got "real freedom" in 2014. Historians and political figures lashed out. They accused her of disrespecting the freedom struggle.

Other Notable Controversies

In 2025, Kangana declared universal human equality a "delusion." She believed it created "a generation of morons." A year before, on Gandhi Jayanti 2024, her social media post stirred trouble. She suggested India "does not have fathers, it has sons." Many interpreted this as a direct slight against Mahatma Gandhi, drawing strong criticism.

She also attacked Deepika Padukone's battle with depression. Ranaut reportedly called it a "planned PR stunt." She even labelled Padukone "depression ki dukan" - a shop for depression. Not just that, she called fellow actors Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu "B-grade actresses," adding, "No matter how hard they try, they will never equal Alia or Ananya."

Ranaut's public life rolls on. Her statements always fuel debate and scrutiny. They dominate news cycles, trend on social media. Expect more reactions, more clarifications.