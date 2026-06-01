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Cocktail 2 Star Cast Fees: Who Earned The Highest? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Or Rashmika Mandanna; Check Here
Cocktail 2 Star Cast Fees: The Movie is gearing up for a big-screen release on June 19, excitement around the romantic drama continues to build. Let's check who earned the highest among Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon
Shahid Kapoor Emerges as the Highest-Paid Star
Among the lead actors, Shahid Kapoor is reportedly commanding the largest paycheck. According to industry reports, the actor has been paid around ₹35 crore for his role in Cocktail 2. His remuneration stands well above that of his co-stars, making him the highest-paid member of the cast.
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The film reportedly revolves around a complex love triangle, with Shahid playing a central role. His recent box-office success and strong market value may have contributed to his premium fee for the project.
Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon Receive Equal Compensation
Reports suggest that both Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have been paid ₹15 crore each for their roles in the film. While their remuneration is considerably lower than Shahid Kapoor's, the two actresses are believed to have equally significant parts in the story.
The trailer has already generated buzz around the chemistry shared by the trio. At the same time, viewers have also praised the on-screen dynamic between Rashmika and Kriti, indicating that their characters could play a crucial role in shaping the narrative.
Cocktail 2 Marks a Big Leap From the Original Film
The reported salaries reflect how much Bollywood's pay scale has evolved since the release of the original Cocktail in 2012. Back then, Saif Ali Khan reportedly earned ₹7 crore, while Deepika Padukone received ₹4 crore. Diana Penty, who made her debut with the film, was reportedly paid around ₹50 lakh.
Directed by Homi Adajania and backed by producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is mounted on an estimated budget of ₹80 crore. The film also reunites Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon after their successful collaboration in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, while Rashmika continues her association with Maddock Films following projects such as Chhaava.
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