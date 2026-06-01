Among the lead actors, Shahid Kapoor is reportedly commanding the largest paycheck. According to industry reports, the actor has been paid around ₹35 crore for his role in Cocktail 2. His remuneration stands well above that of his co-stars, making him the highest-paid member of the cast.

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The film reportedly revolves around a complex love triangle, with Shahid playing a central role. His recent box-office success and strong market value may have contributed to his premium fee for the project.