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Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari is directing 'Ramayana', which is set to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema history. The two-part movie has an estimated total budget of around ₹4,000 crore. Namit Malhotra is producing the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi. Oscar-winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are composing the music, and the first part will release this Diwali.