From Ramayana to Toxic: Discover India's Costliest Movies Ever Produced
From Ramayana to Toxic, discover India's 10 most expensive films ever made. Explore the staggering budgets, ambitious productions, star-studded casts, and the blockbuster projects redefining Indian cinema.
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Top 10 Most Expensive Films
Indian cinema is no longer just about a big star cast. Producers are investing thousands of crores to give audiences a world-class cinematic experience. From 'Ramayana' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' to the Oscar-winning 'RRR', Indian film budgets are now competing with Hollywood. These movies are breaking box office records with their amazing VFX, grand sets, and technical quality, making Indian cinema famous worldwide. Here is a list of India's 10 most expensive films.
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Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari is directing 'Ramayana', which is set to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema history. The two-part movie has an estimated total budget of around ₹4,000 crore. Namit Malhotra is producing the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi. Oscar-winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are composing the music, and the first part will release this Diwali.
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Toxic
Rocking Star Yash's action-thriller 'Toxic' is one of the grandest films in Indian cinema. Geethu Mohandas is directing this period gangster drama, which has an estimated budget of ₹700-800 crore.
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Kalki 2898 AD
Nag Ashwin directed 'Kalki 2898 AD' on a massive budget of around ₹600 crore. This sci-fi film blends Indian mythology with a futuristic world and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film's stunning VFX and story helped it set records at the global box office.
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RRR
SS Rajamouli directed 'RRR' with a budget of about ₹550 crore. The period action film, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, became a massive worldwide success. Its song 'Naatu Naatu' made history by winning an Oscar.
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Adipurush
The film 'Adipurush', based on the Ramayana, was made on a budget between ₹500 crore and ₹700 crore. Despite starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, the film faced heavy criticism for its poor VFX and dialogues, and it did not meet box office expectations.
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2.0
The movie '2.0', starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, was made with a budget of around ₹450-600 crore. Director S. Shankar used cutting-edge robotics, technology, and VFX, taking Indian cinema's technical quality to a whole new level.
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Pushpa 2: The Rule
'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was made on a budget of about ₹410 crore. Sukumar directed the film, which broke box office records right after its release and earned over ₹1,800 crore, creating history.
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The Raja Saab
Prabhas's horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab' is being made with a budget of around ₹405 crore. A lot of money is going into grand sets, advanced VFX, and special effects, making it one of the most expensive films in Telugu cinema.
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The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)
Thalapathy Vijay's film 'GOAT' is being produced with a budget of about ₹400 crore. Director Venkat Prabhu has used de-aging technology and high-end VFX to show a younger Vijay in the movie.
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Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Ayan Mukerji directed 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' on a budget of around ₹375 crore. This fantasy-adventure film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is based on the story of Indian mythological 'astras'. It impressed audiences with its world-class VFX. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles.
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