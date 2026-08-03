It's official: India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The announcement was marked by a celebratory performance from Manushi Chhillar and Shankar Mahadevan at the closing ceremony.

India marked a watershed milestone in its athletic history by formally securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Adding a sense of patriotism to the momentous event, former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar performed an elegant dance to 'Vande Mataram' during the Commonwealth Games handover ceremony in Glasgow. The performance commemorating the 150th anniversary of the popular national hymn rapidly became one of the closing ceremony's highlights.

A Patriotic Tribute on the Global Stage.

Manushi Chhillar took center stage in a specially choreographed performance honouring India's rich cultural history. She led a vast ensemble of performers in a visually stunning show set to Vande Mataram, blending traditional Indian elements with contemporary stagecraft.

The performance elicited passionate ovation from the crowd and considerable praise on social media, with many thanking the actor for portraying India on a global scale.

India officially takes over as the CWG 2030 host.

The event also included the ceremonial transfer of the Commonwealth Games flag, which confirmed India as the host nation for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The declaration is seen as a significant milestone for Indian sport, with preparations set to begin for one of the Commonwealth's largest multi-sport tournaments.

The handover event highlighted India's culture, music, and creative traditions, providing the world audience a preview of what to anticipate in 2030.

A Celebration of India's Cultural Heritage.

The opening performance was created to mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', one of India's most popular patriotic anthems. Along with Manushi's performance, the celebration included vibrant dancing, music, and storytelling that portrayed India's many traditions.

The cultural display aims to promote the country's past while also honouring its burgeoning worldwide sporting reputation.

Fans praised Manushi's performance.

Clips from the ceremony quickly went viral, with admirers praising Manushi's graceful dancing and passionate performance. Many saw it as an appropriate homage to India's historic achievement, and they praised the emotional connection the performance made with spectators worldwide.

As India prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the Glasgow ceremony has already laid the groundwork for an unforgettable athletic and cultural event.