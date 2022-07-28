Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Good news for all Ram Charan's fans. The RRR star would make an intriguing James Bond, according to Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker, who recommended viewing RRR.

    RRR by SS Rajamouli has recently become a massive hit in the west. Many Hollywood directors have praised the movie, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, including the Russo Brothers, James Gunn, and Scott Derrickson. 
     

    Now, Ram Charan appears like the perfect choice for James Bond, according to Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker.

    Daniel Craig officially put his 007 role to rest after the release of' No Time To Die' last year. The franchise has not yet revealed who will take the role of the British star. Although the public is eagerly awaiting the announcement, Ram Charan was suggested by Cheo Hodari Coker as the new James Bond.
     

    The Marvel creator took to Twitter and wrote, “Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan." After the tweet went viral, Coker returned to the social media platform and wrote, a “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in “Gangs Of London," Matthew G in “The Offer", Damson in “Snowfall" and Ram in “RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."
     

    Fans of the Telugu actor called the Luke Cage creator for his choice. “King of Tollywood sir," a fan tweeted. “#RamCharan is gem of Indian cinema," another fan added. “Hmm looks like Americans loved RC," a third fan remarked.
     

    The action film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also features Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Ajay Devgn in significant parts. The movie's narrative centres on the lives of two rebels and soul brothers who first become rivals before banding together to save their nation from British rule.

    RRR, which was released on March 25, 2022, quickly rose to fame, with its total earnings exceeding Rs 1000 crores. After a successful run in theatres, RRR started streaming on an OTT platform.
     

