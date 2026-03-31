- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Poonam Pandey pregnant? Actress’s baby-bump photos leave fans confused, ahead of April Fool’s
Is Poonam Pandey pregnant? Actress’s baby-bump photos leave fans confused, ahead of April Fool’s
On March 31, Poonam Pandey announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Her tweet prompted netizens to speculate that it was a PR hoax.
Is Poonam Pandey pregnant?
Poonam Pandey, who previously caught social media by storm when she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has once again perplexed the internet. On March 31, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Her tweet prompted netizens to speculate that it was a PR hoax.
Poonam Pandey announced her first pregnancy
Poonam Pandey announced her first pregnancy via Instagram on Tuesday. She shared two photos of herself. In the first, she shows off her baby bump with the T-shirt rolled up, while in the second, she stands with the T-shirt pulled down, still showing off her belly to the camera. In the caption, she simply included a pregnant lady, a milk bottle, and baby emojis.
Take a look:
Fans Reactions
Fans were quick to congratulate her when she published the photos. Many people voiced shock as well. One admirer wrote, "Really?" Another admirer said, "What????? Seriously????"
One of the comments also stated, "Hmmm but father kon hain.??" Some individuals assume her photos are created by AI. Some speculated that it may be an April Fools' hoax. A remark read, "AI." Another remark said, "Another fake stunt."
Cervical Cancer News
In 2024, her team claimed she died of cervical cancer on her official Instagram account on February 1. On February 2, 2024, Poonam stated that it was a PR hoax carried out for a "good cause" to raise awareness of the illness, which sparked widespread criticism. She was heavily criticised on social media for falling so low to raise awareness for a worthy cause.
Poonam wedding
Meanwhile, Poonam married her long-time boyfriend, Sam Ahmed Bombay, in 2020. The wedding had to be kept covert due to the COVID-19 epidemic. She then filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had groped, intimidated, and attacked her. He was arrested in Goa. The event occurred in Canacona village, South Goa, when Poonam was filming a movie.
They parted ways shortly afterwards. She allegedly described the four-year relationship as terrible, resulting in hospitalisation, and then sought a divorce, alleging severe physical abuse. Poonam was last featured in Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and won by Munawar Faruqui.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.