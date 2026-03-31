Fans were quick to congratulate her when she published the photos. Many people voiced shock as well. One admirer wrote, "Really?" Another admirer said, "What????? Seriously????"

One of the comments also stated, "Hmmm but father kon hain.??" Some individuals assume her photos are created by AI. Some speculated that it may be an April Fools' hoax. A remark read, "AI." Another remark said, "Another fake stunt."