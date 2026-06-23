After the controversy over the film 'Peddi', actress Ragini Dwivedi has spoken up about the thin line between glamour and vulgarity in cinema. While announcing her new film 'R2', she also talked about female representation and the freedom of choice for actresses today.

The makers of the recently released film 'Peddi' faced a lot of heat for supposedly over-sexualising actress Janhvi Kapoor's character. Reports say the team even had to cut those scenes and re-release the movie. This whole incident has once again sparked a big conversation about glamour, the portrayal of actresses, and female representation in mainstream cinema.

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Jumping into this discussion, actress Ragini Dwivedi shared her thoughts. "This whole debate isn't just about clothes or how someone looks on screen. Representation is finally about the filmmaker's intention, the context of the story, and the actor's personal choice," she said. Ragini recently announced 'R2', a sequel to her 2014 superhit 'Ragini IPS', which will also be a franchise.

You can look dignified even in a bikini!

Ragini, who has balanced commercial and performance-oriented roles for over a decade, spoke about glamour. "There is a very thin line between glamour and vulgarity. You can wear a bikini on screen and still look very dignified or appealing. At the same time, you can be fully covered and still give off a sensual vibe. So, it's never just about the clothes."

"When I started my career, there was a clear division – you were either a 'glamour' actress or a 'performance' actress. I have also worn very short and glamorous outfits on screen. But I always knew where to draw the line. Every actor has to make that decision for themselves. The problem only starts when something is forced or shown unnecessarily," Ragini explained.

Today's audience is asking questions

"Earlier, people would accept certain things without any questions. But today, if you show something, people ask, 'Why are you showing this? Is it necessary for the story?' There has to be a strong reason to show a particular side of a character. If it's essential for the story, the audience will definitely accept it. But if it's used just to grab attention, people will surely question it," Ragini said, describing the mindset of today's audience.

'No' is a powerful word; OTT has brought change

Speaking about the pressures actresses face in big commercial films, Ragini said that today's artists have more freedom and rights. "'No' is the most powerful word," she insisted.

According to her, OTT platforms, social media, and the growth of independent cinema have created more opportunities for the current generation than ever before. "There was a time when opportunities were limited. But today, different kinds of content are available. If you're not comfortable with a scene or a topic, you can choose not to do it. But once you agree, you should be fully aware of what you're doing. These discussions should happen before a project even starts," she clarified.

Ragini's new innings as a producer; 'R2' marks a new era

These discussions on female representation are also influencing the stories Ragini chooses. She is currently seen in 'Vrushabha' with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and is awaiting the release of her period film 'Madanika'. Amidst this, she has announced 'R2', through which she is also debuting as a producer, co-producing with K. Manju.

"R2 is a sequel to 'Ragini IPS' and the beginning of a new franchise era. That film changed my life, and I'm proud to carry its legacy forward. Today, it's important to be part of the entire creative journey, not just acting. We have seen many successful hero-led franchises in different Indian film industries. But in South India, examples of female-led franchises are very rare. Our industry needs more such films," said Ragini Dwivedi.