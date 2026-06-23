Khiladi To Dhadkan: 5 Iconic Akshay Kumar Films From The 90s That Fans Still Love
Akshay Kumar’s iconic 90s films showcased his versatility, from action and romance to comedy and drama. These memorable movies played a key role in shaping his successful Bollywood journey.
Akshay Kumar’s iconic 90s
Let's rewind to the 90s! This was the decade Akshay Kumar ruled, giving us everything from high-voltage action in 'Khiladi' to pure romance in 'Dhadkan'. We're looking at the films that proved his amazing versatility.
Khiladi (1992)
This action-thriller is what made Akshay Kumar a household name. The film was full of high-stakes drama and mind-blowing stunts, establishing him as Bollywood's new action king.
Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)
This film was a follow-up to 'Khiladi' and it really showed off Akshay's action chops. He plays a tough cop in this gripping story about crime and justice.
Mohra (1994)
In this intense drama, Akshay Kumar gave a really powerful performance. He played a complex character caught in a web of revenge, justice, and tough moral choices.
Hera Pheri (1999)
Everyone loves this comedy classic! Akshay Kumar totally shines as the bumbling but lovable Raju. His perfect comic timing and hilarious performance made this film a legend.
Dhadkan (2000)
Though it released in 2000, everyone remembers 'Dhadkan' as a 90s classic. Akshay Kumar plays a compelling role in this romantic drama, which deeply explores love, sacrifice, and emotional turmoil.
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