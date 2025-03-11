Poonam Pandey RARE Photos: From cute childhood to stunning transformation

Read Full Gallery

Poonam Pandey's birthday! See rare photos from her childhood to now and learn some unheard things related to her life. How did she become a social media sensation?

Poonam Pandey Rare Photos. Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey has turned 34 years old. She was born on March 11, 1991, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. See 8 pictures of Poonam from her childhood till now on her birthday...

Poonam Pandey belongs to a middle-class family in Kanpur. She started her career as a model in 2010.

Although Poonam Pandey entered the film industry in 2013, she gained real popularity due to social media platforms and her bold public appearances.

In 2011, Poonam Pandey suddenly came into the limelight when she announced that she would go nude if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup. However, even after the Indian team's victory, she could not fulfill her promise because the public was very angry with her announcement.

However, Poonam Pandey claimed that the BCCI did not allow her to be nude. Later, Poonam uploaded a video on her mobile app in which she was seen taking off her clothes at the Wankhede Stadium.

In 2012, when Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders won during the IPL, Poonam Pandey posed nude.

Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film 'Nasha'. Later, she was seen in Hindi films like 'The Journey of Karma', Bhojpuri films like 'Adalat' and Telugu films like 'Malini & Co'.

Poonam Pandey launched her mobile app on the Play Store in 2017 to deliver her erotic videos to the audience, which was banned by Google.

Latest Videos