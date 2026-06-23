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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference

Responding to the question, the Piku actress said, “Ranbir doesn't really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him ‘prepare’ for his role as such. He’s like me in that respect. Our approach is 50% rehearsed and 50% spontaneous. Ranveer, on the other hand, really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears.”