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Deepika Padukone: Spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor vs Ranveer Singh's acting styles
Someone once asked Deepika Padukone to compare the acting styles of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The actress went ahead and shared some really interesting things about both of them.
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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were a couple for a few years before a well-known bitter breakup. Despite their short-lived affair, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always been romantic and captivating for fans.
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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference
A few years after her breakup with Ranbir, Deepika Padukone found love again. She married her co-star Ranveer Singh in November 2018, celebrating their union with two different wedding rituals.
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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference
During an on-stage chat with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra at the 2019 Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, Deepika opened up. She revealed the key differences between the acting skills of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her husband Ranveer Singh.
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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference
Deepika Padukone has shared superb and magnificent on-screen chemistry with both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Because of this, she was asked to give some insight into their different working styles.
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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference
Responding to the question, the Piku actress said, “Ranbir doesn't really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him ‘prepare’ for his role as such. He’s like me in that respect. Our approach is 50% rehearsed and 50% spontaneous. Ranveer, on the other hand, really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears.”
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Deepika Reveals Ranbir vs Ranveer Acting Difference
Talking more about Ranveer, she added, “He’s a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored.” Her comment made the audience break into giggles.
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