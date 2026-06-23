Inside Ananya Panday's Cozy First Home Designed By Gauri Khan - PHOTOS
Step inside Ananya Panday's cozy, luxe home in Mumbai that is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and old-school charm. Designed by Gauri Khan, the house screams of lavish living. Check out all the pictures here.
Of sunshine and softness!
Ananya Panday lives in a gorgeous house designed by Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, that is a perfect reflection of her personality. From plenty of sunlight hitting the beams to muted cozy corners, let us give you an inside tour.
Her success story
She began her career with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and has not looked back since. Her success has brought her to his beautiful abode that she can proudly call hers.
Serene and how!
Panday's home has just the right blend of luxury wrapped in muted elements. No loud colours, no contrasting vibes. Simple soft pink furniture, cozy dinner table set-ups, and lush green plants.
Lovely corners
The living area showcases custom made furnishings and wallpaper by Gauri Khan Designs.
A picture to remember
Here's a picture of them from Ananya's beautiful home.
Let the light come in
The house is a one-stop destination for muted coloured furniture, elegant pillow covers, and furry cushions. Gauri made sure to draw big windows to the house so there's light and warmth.
Beauty station
You can make out by now that Ananya is not high on loud colours. Even her vanity and walking closet are quite soft and muted. Fluted with custom wallpaper and elegant beauty tray storage.
Here's a photo of Ananya chilling on her couch!
“I wanted people to walk in and be like, we imagined your house to be exactly like this; an extension of my personality,” Panday told AD.
So pretty!
Her kitchen has a little pop of colour - minty blue-green elements, but again, nothing loud or dark.
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