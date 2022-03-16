Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney going into menopause? Talks about IVF's side effects

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that her IVF treatment has put her into menopause and caused weight gain and more
     

    Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian claims that the medicine she used to conceive via in vitro fertilisation produced severe adverse effects such as weight gain and menopausal-like signs. 
     

    The 42-year-old reality star, Kourtney, announced a trailer for her and her family's new Hulu programme, The Kardashians, which was leaked on social media later removed, as per Page Six. Currently, Kourtney and drummer of the popular ‘Blink182’ band, Travis Barker, got engaged in October 2021 on a dreamy beach setup. 
     

    The mother of three said, “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” while talking about the IVF fertility treatments in the sneak peek. In discussing with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kourtney also discussed IVF treatment's side effects, including how she's "gained so much weight."
     

    Image: Travis Barker/Instagram

    Kourtney said as per Page Six, “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” She also said, “The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she added. Also Read: Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

    “Literally into menopause.” After the first official teaser for The Kardashians, the new video promo showed Kourtney and Travis planning their baby journey. FYI: both Kourtney and Travis have children from the ex-partners. Travis has two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama and Kourtney has Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick from Scott Disick.Also Read: Kim Kardashian is back with her family; watch first trailer of The Kardashians

    In an interview, Kourtney Kardashian was also seen talking about the family’s upcoming show along with Travis Barke, “ I definitely hold my relationship close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons.” Also Read: When is Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney getting married to Travis Barker? Answer is here

