Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy attended the felicitation ceremony for film festival delegates of the Telangana-North East Connect 2-Day Film Festival held in Hyderabad. A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) and the Assam Film Development Corporation (AFDC).

MoU to Strengthen Film Production and Storytelling

During the event, Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju signed an MoU with the Assam Film Development Corporation to strengthen collaboration in film production and promote cross-regional storytelling. Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy briefed about the significance of the initiative and said the festival aims to build creative partnerships between filmmakers from Telangana and the Northeast.

Simanta Shekar, Chairman of the Assam Film Development Corporation, shared details about the MoU, noting that the partnership would enable both states to explore joint film projects and talent exchanges. "Today a very auspicious day for us as we have come under an MoU with Telangana Film Development Corporation and Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation representing both the states," he said.

Industry Applauds Collaborative Initiative

Film director Hari Shanker expressed happiness over the successful organisation of the two-day festival and said that such platforms help bring diverse cinematic cultures together. "I am happy to be here. Today is a historic day for Telangana and Assam state, there is a huge MoI signed by both the states.."

Actress Ananya Nagalla also expressed her happiness about being part of the event and appreciated the effort to connect filmmakers from different regions. (ANI)