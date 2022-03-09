When is Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney getting married to Travis Barker? Answer is here

Latest news suggests that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning for a spring or summer wedding, source reveals details

The mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian and drummer of the popular ‘Blink182’ band, Travis Barker, got engaged in October 2021 on a dreamy beach setup. Last year, the drummer bent his knee and proposed to the Poosh founder surrounded by garlands of red roses and a gala of candles.



According to an insider, Kourtney and Travis' wedding plans are happening in the Kardashian family. It is also said that the couple is looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding.

The source also revealed that their concept for the ceremony is designed based on their aesthetics. Kourtney and Travis wants their wedding to be both 'sexiness and elegance.'

Image: Travis Barker/Instagram

The source also stated that despite Kourtney and Travis giving their insights on planning the wedding plans, the lady definitely would be directing the way.



On the other hand, the source also talked about Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick and how things are with him amid Kourtney and Travis' very ongoing romance. They went on to stress that the ex-couple has been keeping a very balanced co-parenting routine and added, "Things have been cordial between them." ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick reacts for the first time since her engagement, here is what he said

According to the insider, Scott Disick has yet to come to terms with Kourtney's relationship with Travis, the source adds he has accepted that his ex-lover has moved on and will soon be married to Travis. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker, couple begin romantic adventure together