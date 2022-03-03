  • Facebook
    Is Kim Kardashian planning for 4th marriage? Kimye is now officially over

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
     Kim Kardashian is now legally declared single from Kanye West; end of Kimye (Kim and Kanye). Kim is currently enjoying her life with boyfriend Pete Davidson

    On March 02, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kim Kardashian’s petition to end the marriage with rapper Kanye West through a bifurcation proceeding. "The Court grants termination of the marital status," the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing.
     

    After nearly eight years of marriage, the court granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single from Kanye West. Last year, Kim filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences with Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. 
     

    Kim and Kanye have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8 named North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. In the past, Ye, who is 44, objected to the divorce also publicly requested Kim to return to their marriage. Also Read: Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones; is Kanye West dating her?

    In his social media posts, Kanye had criticised and called out Kim’s way of parenting. Not just that Ye also slammed comedian-actor Pete Davidson, who is reportedly dating Kim.
     

    The SKIMS founder now wants to look forward and put the divorce matter with Kanye West behind. According to reports, she is currently happy with Pete Davidson. She is having the best time with Pete and loves dating him. Will Kim get married to Pete? That is still a big question.
     

    According to ET's report, "Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. In his subtle ways, Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kardashian-Jenner family. Pete wants Kim's family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way more profound than that.  Also Read: Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

     

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    However, Kanye continues to make his beef with Davidson, he recently posted his music video 'Easy' where we can see the claymation version of Ye and Pete Davidson. He kidnapping and buries an animated Pete Davidson in the video, making it a disturbing music video. Also Read: Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

