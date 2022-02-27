  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones; is Kanye West dating her?

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West is spotted with Chaney Jones; social media users say, 'she looks exactly like Kim'

    Rapper Kanye West was recently spotted spending time with a model who looks just like Kim Kardashian named Chaney Jones. Both were reportedly dating and were shopping in Miami.

    According to Page Six, Kanye West aka Ye and Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to popular TV star, were seen at Balenciaga store before grabbing sushi for lunch. 
     

    According to the source, Ye and Jones walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga. Later the duo took the elevator to the 2nd floor to Makoto, where they ate spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails.
     

    A Twitter user hared the picture of Kanye, who was in Miami for his Donda 2 performance and Chaney on Twitter and wrote, “Kanye West and Chaney Jones.” 
     

    While another one shared Chaney's photo and said, “Fact is, Kanye West is obsessed with Kim Kardashian. I mean look at Chaney Jones his new girlfriend, she looks exactly like Kim. I bet if he were to break up with Chaney, he will find another Kim lookalike. That's how hung up on Kim he is.” Also read: Did Kim Kardashian make $20 million from her infamous sex tape?

    Another said "If Kanye West is dating Chaney Jones...All I can say is - the man has a type or obsession."
     

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with Kanye last February. In the divorce documents submitted cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the separation and requested joint legal and physical custody of her four kids.
     

    Ye was also in an open relationship with actress Julia Fox for a few months before they broke up earlier this month. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1 RCB

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening RCB

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film RCB

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show? RCB

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone drb

    Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi

    Smriti Mandhana struck on head during ICC Womens World Cup warm-up; Ishan Kishan discharged from hospital-ayh

    Mandhana struck on head during Women's World Cup warm-up; Kishan discharged from hospital

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google halts Russian state media monetisation across platforms-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google halts Russian state media monetisation across platforms

    Russia-Ukraine war: US advises citizens to depart country through available commercial options-dnm

    US says no evacuation, advises citizens to depart Ukraine through available commercial options

    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch) RCB

    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai City FC back in top four after 2-0 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon