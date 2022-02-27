Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones; is Kanye West dating her?

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West is spotted with Chaney Jones; social media users say, 'she looks exactly like Kim'

Rapper Kanye West was recently spotted spending time with a model who looks just like Kim Kardashian named Chaney Jones. Both were reportedly dating and were shopping in Miami.

According to Page Six, Kanye West aka Ye and Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to popular TV star, were seen at Balenciaga store before grabbing sushi for lunch.



According to the source, Ye and Jones walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga. Later the duo took the elevator to the 2nd floor to Makoto, where they ate spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails.



A Twitter user hared the picture of Kanye, who was in Miami for his Donda 2 performance and Chaney on Twitter and wrote, “Kanye West and Chaney Jones.”



While another one shared Chaney's photo and said, “Fact is, Kanye West is obsessed with Kim Kardashian. I mean look at Chaney Jones his new girlfriend, she looks exactly like Kim. I bet if he were to break up with Chaney, he will find another Kim lookalike. That's how hung up on Kim he is.” Also read: Did Kim Kardashian make $20 million from her infamous sex tape?

Another said "If Kanye West is dating Chaney Jones...All I can say is - the man has a type or obsession."



Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with Kanye last February. In the divorce documents submitted cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the separation and requested joint legal and physical custody of her four kids.

