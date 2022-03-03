Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

Kanye West's latest music video faces backlash after releasing a disturbing video in which the rapper kidnap and bury Pete Davidson alive; take a look

On Wednesday, March 02, Kanye West released his new music video, 'Eazy', featuring fellow rapper The Game. The clip that Ye shared has a claymation version of Pete Davidson. Yes, in the video, you can see Kanye West's anger towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson, which has now taken to a completely different level.

In the video, Kanye West shows how he likes to kidnap and bury Davidson, whom he's been calling out on social media for many weeks.

West posted a black and white claymation movie to his Instagram page, and he is seen rapping while sitting on top of a wooden coffin. Later, a claymation version of the Ye is shown putting a bag over the head resembling Pete Davidson and kidnapping him. He then ties up Davidson's character and drives to dumped part on a 4-wheeler, buries the body.

West is then seen standing on top of a garden as the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass" are heard. Toward the end of the video, a truck full of roses, similar to the one he appeared to deliver to estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day, is shown.

Watch the video here:

The picture refers to Kanye West's ex-wife and Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian receiving a truckload of flowers on Valentine's Day. “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE.” read the final part of the video, with the word SKETE (Pete Davidson) crossed out.

Soon after, social media users and Ye's fans started sharing their views and comments on the video on Twitter. "that Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order," one user wrote, with another said, "i love kanye but this petty s--- is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f--- about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f---ed cause he's leaving all the evidence online".

One SM user labelled the music video emotional abuse, saying that it would badly end this family. They added, "I felt terrified, can't imagine how Kim feels. He's terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art."



