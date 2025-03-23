Is Allu Arjun India’s highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee's film? Read detail

Read Full Gallery

After signing a breakthrough contract for Rs 175 crore for his upcoming project with Jawan director Atlee, Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in India on account of this arrangement.

Allu Arjun is getting ready to release his next major motion picture, which comes after the tremendous success of Pushpa 2. According to sources, he has officially signed a contract for a film directed by Atlee, which is expected to be a mega-budget blockbuster with strong visual effects and world-building.

According to sources, Allu Arjun has agreed to represent the film in exchange for a sum of Rs 175 crore and a 15 percent share of the revenues. According to a source, Pinkvilla, “Allu Arjun has locked a deal worth Rs 175 crore with producer, Sun Pictures, along with a backend deal of 15 per cent stake in profits. It’s the biggest front-end deal signed by an actor in the modern era, and Allu has allotted bulk dates to Atlee and Sun Pictures from August 2025. The idea is to roll with the film in the window of August to October, depending on the time taken for pre-production."

“Despite all the newness in the visuals, the screenplay will have all the elements of a quintessential Atlee film – from a strong introduction block, to elevation points, and masala elements. It’s the most ambitious film for both Atlee and Allu Arjun," the source mentioned and added, “After a success like Pushpa, it’s important to follow up with the right film to consolidate the position. A6 is the perfect project for Allu to up the stakes further." On the other hand, there is certainly no formal confirmation of the same.

During this time, Allu Arjun had a level of success that he had never experienced before when he played the title role in the Pushpa films, which Sukumar directed. According to reports, the actor was scheduled to collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Venu Sriram, Koratala Siva, and Trivikram on their respective films.

The actor and his staff are the ones who are most knowledgeable about whether or not the lineup is still on track. Many people have been saying that Allu Arjun is now negotiating with Atlee for a film. The actor and the director have not yet confirmed the development.

