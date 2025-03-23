IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, and stars electrify Eden Gardens opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

Read Full Gallery

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens featured Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, and Karan Aujla, electrifying the crowd with unforgettable performances and setting the stage for a thrilling season.



The IPL 2025 season kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. The event was a blend of excitement, entertainment, and star power, setting the stage for another thrilling cricket season. The atmosphere was filled with energy as the stadium buzzed with anticipation.

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, took center stage and delivered a captivating speech. His charm and magnetic presence lit up the crowd, creating an unforgettable moment. SRK’s words ignited the spirit of competition and cricket in the air, ensuring the evening began on a high note. ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Abhineta XI defeats Neta XI in thrilling T20 match to spread awareness for TB

Shreya Ghoshal, the National Award-winning singer, mesmerized the audience with her soulful performance. She began with a stunning rendition of "Aami Je Tomar," captivating fans. Adding a personal touch, she dedicated songs to all the IPL franchises, further enhancing the emotional connection with the crowd.

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla closed the entertainment segment with a high-energy performance. His powerful beats and engaging stage presence had the crowd dancing along. Aujla’s act brought an infectious level of energy to the stadium, perfectly complementing the electrifying atmosphere of the IPL's grand opening.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance performance. Her energetic moves and captivating stage presence brought an extra layer of glamour to the ceremony. The audience erupted in applause, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of excitement and celebration. ALSO READ: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin reveal they’re moving in together after five years of relationship; Read on

