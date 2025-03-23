user
(PHOTOS) Abhineta XI defeats Neta XI in thrilling T20 match to spread awareness for TB

Mumbai witnessed an exciting T-20 match under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, where Bollywood actors and politicians united to raise awareness about tuberculosis. Led by Suniel Shetty, Abhineta XI triumphed over Anurag Thakur’s Neta XI. The event highlighted fitness, teamwork, and India's commitment to defeating TB

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Mumbai hosted an exciting T-20 match on Saturday under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, where Bollywood actors and politicians came together to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB). The match saw Abhineta XI, led by actor Suniel Shetty, emerge victorious against Neta XI, captained by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, winning by two wickets.

article_image2

Following the game, Suniel Shetty reflected on how politicians were traditionally perceived as individuals who primarily relied on intellect while wearing kurtas and pyjamas. However, he emphasized that in the modern era, they are not only mentally sharp but also physically fit, as demonstrated in the match. He further noted that the collaboration between actors and politicians symbolized the collective effort to defeat TB.


article_image3

Anurag Thakur, speaking about the match, drew a parallel between the game and the fight against TB, stating that just as the players hit boundaries and sixes, TB would be eliminated from India in a similar manner. He reinforced the campaign’s slogan, affirming that TB would be defeated and India would emerge victorious.

article_image4

The Neta XI team included politicians such as Kamlesh Paswan, Ram Mohan Naidu, Manoj Tiwari, and Mohammed Azharuddin, among others, while Abhineta XI featured Bollywood celebrities like Sohail Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Sunny Deol. This match followed a similar initiative in December 2024, where parliamentarians participated in a cricket match at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to promote TB awareness.

