IPL 2023: KKR players catch up with 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth post-CSK victory (PICTURES)

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders was successful over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday. Meanwhile, post-triumph, some visiting players visited renowned South-Indian actor Rajinikanth at his residence. See pictures here.

Image credit: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram

It was a night to remember for two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as it pulled off a memorable conquest over four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai. As the visiting players were elated by the win, their trip to Chennai was even more unforgettable.

Following the victory, some of the KKR players reached legendary superstar South-Indian actor Rajinikanth's (aka Thalaiva) residence and met him. The two notable players to visit him were leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, a local lad, and opener Venkatesh Iyer. In some pictures the franchise shared, the two are seen posing with Rajinikanth in his room.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE