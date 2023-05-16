Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: KKR players catch up with 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth post-CSK victory (PICTURES)

    First Published May 16, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders was successful over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday. Meanwhile, post-triumph, some visiting players visited renowned South-Indian actor Rajinikanth at his residence. See pictures here.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram

    It was a night to remember for two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as it pulled off a memorable conquest over four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai. As the visiting players were elated by the win, their trip to Chennai was even more unforgettable.

    Following the victory, some of the KKR players reached legendary superstar South-Indian actor Rajinikanth's (aka Thalaiva) residence and met him. The two notable players to visit him were leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, a local lad, and opener Venkatesh Iyer. In some pictures the franchise shared, the two are seen posing with Rajinikanth in his room.

    article_image2

    Image credit: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram

    In the other photo, Chakravarthy is seen handing a bouquet to Rajinikanth as both pose for the camera. KKR captioned the post, "Our Knights with the 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐯𝐚! 😍🙌".

    article_image3

    Image credit: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram

    In the last image, the two players are seen chatting with Thalaiva. Chakravarthy exclusively clicked the shots, as he captioned, "You can see a million stars in the night sky daily. But seeing this Super Star is a once in a lifetime occurrence. Yes!!! It happened !!! With "THE ONE & ONLY SUPER STAR, @rajinikanth"!!! Seriously felt like a family member the way he spoke to us. Thanks for the wonderful book "LIVING WITH THE HIMALAYAN MASTERS" as a gift.❤️🙂🙂🎉🎉"

