The film fraternity, including Poonam Dhillon and Rajpal Yadav, attended the prayer meet for veteran actor Mushtaq Khan in Mumbai. Khan, known for versatile supporting roles, passed away on September 24 after a battle with cancer.

The film fraternity came together in Mumbai on Wednesday for the prayer meet of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away on September 24 after battling cancer. Several Bollywood celebs and colleagues attended the gathering to pay their respects and remember the late actor, who was a well-known face in Hindi cinema for several decades. The prayer meet was attended by actors including Poonam Dhillon, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Sulabha Arya, Akhilendra Mishra, Rakhi Sawant, Upasana Singh, Arjun Firoz Khan, Anang Desai, Gajendra Chauhan, Sunil Pal, Shahbaaz Khan, Ehsaan Qureshi, K K Goswami, Dilip Sen, Ali Khan, Anjjan Shrivastav and others.

Details of His Passing

Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after his health deteriorated following a cancer diagnosis. Mushtaq Khan’s son Mohsin Khan said earlier that his father had been battling cancer, which progressed rapidly.

His last rites were held in Mumbai on September 25, with several members of the film industry, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Shehzad Khan, Zaid Darbar and comedian Sunil Pal, besides filmmaker Anees Bazmee, arrived to pay their last respects.

A Versatile Career

Known for his versatile supporting roles, Mushtaq Khan worked in several Hindi films and television projects during his long career, leaving a lasting impression through his performances.