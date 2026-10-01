YouTuber Lilly Singh had a fan moment at Shreya Ghoshal’s LA concert, meeting the singer backstage. She called the moment 'magical', praised Shreya's 'UNMATCHED' voice, and shared how the experience fulfilled a childhood dream of hers.

Actor-comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh recently had a fan moment at Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘The Unstoppable’ concert in Los Angeles, where she met the singer backstage.

Sharing pictures and videos from the evening, Lilly called it a special moment for her younger self, who grew up watching Hindi films and listening to the music. Lily shared a video of herself hugging Shreya, along with a picture of the two posing together backstage. She also shared a glimpse of the concert, where the audience could be seen singing along to Shreya’s popular song ‘Om Shanti Om’. In her post, Lilly spoke about her love for Hindi cinema and said that meeting Shreya was a moment she would always remember. She also praised the singer’s voice, calling it “UNMATCHED” and sharing how much the concert meant to her.

Lilly Singh's Heartfelt Post

“A magical moment with @shreyaghoshal Swipe to the last slide to see my actual reaction. Moments like this make little Lilly so proud. Hindi cinema was such a fundamental part of my upbringing (why I always CRUSH in the family Antakshari), and I will truly die on the hill that voices like Shreya’s are simply UNMATCHED,” she wrote on her Instagram.

'An Actual Angel'

Lilly also spoke about Shreya’s performance, revealing that the singer performed for three hours during the concert. She said she was amazed by the singer’s voice and the audience singing together. “This woman sang for THREE HOURS and somehow sounded like an actual angel the entire time. Pitch perfect. Effortless. The type of voice where you’re sitting there thinking… how is that sound coming out of a human being?! And a stadium full of people singing Om Shanti Om together healed something in me I didn’t even know needed healing,” she added.

'This is Why We Hustle'

The YouTuber further shared that the evening became even more special when Shreya spoke about her upcoming YouTube relaunch. Calling the meeting a reminder of why she continues to work towards her dreams, Lilly wrote:“To top it off, my heart exploded when Shreya said she’s so excited for my YouTube relaunch This is why we hustle, y’all. This is why we chase our dreams. For magical little moments where the younger versions of ourselves get to live their absolute best lives. I’m so grateful,” she further said.

Lilly also thanked Shreya for her warmth and support during the concert and gave a special mention to Nazeef, who was part of the evening. “Thank you Shreya Ji for the love, the hospitality, the shoutout, and for giving little Lilly a moment she’ll never forget. And a very special shout out to the incredible @nazeef_btos. What a sweetheart he is!,” she added.

(ANI)