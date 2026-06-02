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Inside Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Notting Hill Residence Defining Their London Lifestyle
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Notting Hill residence blends Victorian charm with modern amenities. Explore six standout features of their London flat, from private gardens to family‑focused interiors.
Notting Hill Location
The couple’s home is situated in London’s upscale Notting Hill neighborhood, known for its charming cafes, vibrant Portobello Road market, and leafy streets. Located about an hour from Central London, the area offers a relaxed yet stylish lifestyle, making it an ideal retreat for Kohli and Anushka to raise their children away from constant media glare.
Private Garden
A key highlight of the property is its private garden space. Surrounded by greenery, the garden provides a serene escape from city life. It serves as a safe, quiet area for the children to play and for the family to enjoy outdoor moments without public intrusion.
Victorian Architecture
The residence reflects classic Victorian design, with tall ceilings, ornate detailing, and timeless exterior charm. This architectural style blends heritage with modern upgrades, offering both elegance and functionality. It ensures the home stands out while fitting seamlessly into Notting Hill’s historic streetscape.
Family‑Focused Interiors
The interiors are tailored for family life, with cozy corners and child‑friendly spaces. A private puja hosted at the residence revealed tastefully decorated areas, including a warmly lit altar. These touches highlight how the couple balances tradition with modern living in their London home.
Proximity To Training Facilities
Located within reach of Lord’s Cricket Ground, Kohli benefits from nearby indoor training facilities. This amenity allows him to maintain his fitness routine while enjoying family life. The convenience of world‑class sports infrastructure adds to the practicality of their Notting Hill residence.
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