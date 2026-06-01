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Inside Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra’s Hidden Goa Paradise With Expansive Tropical Luxury
Ashish Nehra’s South Goa villa blends tropical architecture, privacy, and luxury. Explore six striking features of his Cavelossim residence, from expansive green spaces to family‑focused living areas.
Preferred Escape In Goa
Goa has become Nehra’s chosen retreat, where he owns a villa that reflects his love for greenery, privacy, and a calmer lifestyle. When not coaching in the IPL, he spends time here with his wife Rushma and their two children, enjoying the slower pace of life away from the spotlight.
Cavelossim Coastal Address
Reports indicate Nehra’s property is located in Cavelossim, South Goa, an upscale coastal belt known for luxury villas and beachside homes. The area is popular among celebrities for its peaceful surroundings and proximity to some of Goa’s most scenic beaches, making it one of the state’s most sought‑after residential destinations.
Modern Goan Villa Design
The villa is designed in a modern Goan style, combining tropical architecture with open green spaces. Spacious living rooms, large balconies, and outdoor areas define the property. The design emphasizes natural touches and privacy, blending indoor luxury with coastal vibes that mirror the relaxed lifestyle of South Goa.
Property Valuation In Crores
South Goa’s premium belt has seen soaring real estate prices, with luxury villas often valued in several crores. While no official figure has been disclosed for Nehra’s villa, local discussions suggest the property’s expansive design and location place it firmly in the high‑end category of Goa’s real estate market.
Family‑Focused Lifestyle
Nehra is known as a family man, and his Goa residence reflects that. His wife often shares glimpses of their life on Instagram, featuring Nehra and their children enjoying the villa. The property serves as a private haven where family time takes precedence over public appearances.
Controversy Over NDZ Construction
In 2024, reports surfaced about alleged unauthorized construction activity in a No Development Zone around Nehra’s property. The incident briefly brought public attention to his otherwise low‑profile residence. Despite this, Nehra has continued to maintain privacy and simplicity in his personal life, keeping his focus on family and cricket.
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