Irfan Pathan shared an inside video from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's registered marriage. The clip shows the couple signing documents, dancing, and celebrating with family and friends at Aamir's Mumbai residence.

Newlyweds Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt gave fans a glimpse into their intimate wedding celebrations on Sunday as former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt inside video from the couple's registered marriage ceremony on social media.

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Irfan Pathan Shares Inside Video

Taking to his Instagram platform, Pathan posted a video capturing some special moments from the private ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The clip showed Aamir and Gauri completing the registration formalities before sharing a dance with family and friends gathered around them. Aamir was seen hugging and kissing Gauri during the dance.

Congratulating the couple, Pathan wrote, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again! " View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Elegant Wedding Attire

For the ceremony, Aamir wore a simple white traditional outfit paired with a bronze brooch, while Gauri chose an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing and styled her hair in a neatly braided look.

Official Ceremony and Pictures

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act today. Hours after the intimate ceremony, the first official pictures of the newlyweds were shared by Aamir Khan's PR team, Spice, on its Instagram handle. The images showed Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, signing the marriage documents and completing the registration formalities in the presence of close family members and friends.

Intimate Ceremony with Star Guests

The private ceremony was attended by close relatives and friends, including family members who had travelled from overseas for the occasion. Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit family celebration.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were also photographed arriving at Aamir's Pali Hill residence. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed Aamir in 'Lagaan,' was also among the guests. Actors Elli AvrRam and Vir Das, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and politician Raj Thackeray were also spotted arriving for the celebrations.

The actor's Mumbai residence had been transformed for the occasion with decorative lights and festive decor. Preparations had been underway through the weekend, with workers seen setting up seating arrangements and making final touches despite intermittent rain in the city.

A New Chapter for Aamir Khan

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media. (ANI)