After winning the 19th IPL trophy, RCB captain Rajat Patidar has dedicated the victory to 11 fans who died in a tragic stampede last year. The franchise has also decided not to hold a victory parade in Bengaluru this time.

Ahmedabad: RCB captain Rajat Patidar got quite emotional after leading his team to victory in the 19th edition of the IPL. He has dedicated the trophy to the 11 fans who tragically died in a stampede last year. The terrible incident happened on June 4, the day after RCB won its first-ever trophy, during celebrations near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. As soon as RCB won their second consecutive IPL title, Patidar opened up about the pain from last year's incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at a press conference after the match on Sunday, Patidar said, 'Losing fans during a celebration is a truly terrible thing. They weren't just fans; they were our family. I will always dedicate this trophy to them. I don't have the words to express the pain of that incident,' he shared.

To honour the fans who passed away, 11 seats were kept empty at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at the start of this IPL season. The RCB players also wore jerseys with the number 11 during their practice camp.

'We didn't just play, we dominated': Rajat

RCB captain Rajat Patidar said that this year, the team didn't just play, they dominated. Speaking to the media in a virtual interview on Monday, he said, 'We knew from the start that if we play well, we can win the cup for the second time. It was possible because of our collective effort. This time, we didn't just play; we dominated.'

Patidar also spoke openly about the contribution of all the players, the support he received from Virat Kohli for his captaincy, and praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance. Head coach Andy Flower and the team's Director, Mo Bobat, also joined the conversation.

No RCB celebration in Bengaluru this time!

Ahmedabad: The RCB franchise has decided not to hold a victory parade in Bengaluru this year. This decision comes after 11 people were killed in a stampede during last year's celebrations.

The victory celebration last year, which was organised in a hurry at the Vidhana Soudha steps and Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulted in a stampede. This led to massive public anger, and the franchise had to face legal action. To ensure such a mistake is not repeated, RCB has taken this step. 'A celebration in Bengaluru is unlikely. There are some guidelines in place, and we must stick to them,' an RCB source said.

DK Shivakumar's swearing-in also a reason:

Another reason is that D.K. Shivakumar will be taking his oath as Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The event is set to take place at Lok Bhavan, which is very close to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. If RCB were to hold a victory parade at the same time, it would be a huge challenge for the police to manage traffic and crowds. It is believed that this is also why RCB decided against the parade.