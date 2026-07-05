Huma Qureshi, the 'Toxic' actress, is 40 and still single. While her name has been linked with many actors, wedding bells never seemed to be ringing. So, what's the plan now? We've got the details.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is currently making headlines for her new film, 'Baby Do Die Do'. But it's not just her work that has everyone talking; her personal life is also in the spotlight. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to get married, and now, media reports are buzzing with news that she might tie the knot this year. However, there's been no official confirmation yet.

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According to reports, Huma Qureshi is likely to marry her long-time boyfriend, Rachit Singh. It's being said that the actress could become a bride in October or November 2026. The two have been dating for a long time and are now reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level. Some reports even claim that the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in the US back in September 2025.





If everything goes as planned, Huma could be a bride by the end of this year. The man who has won Huma's heart, Rachit Singh, is an acting coach and trainer. He has even trained Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and also works as a model. Huma has always kept her personal life away from the limelight.

Huma Qureshi's Diverse Roles

In her career, Huma has acted in several hit films and web series, including 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Badlapur', 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Monica, O My Darling', 'Tarla', and 'Maharani'. She is now set to entertain audiences with her new film 'Baby Do Die Do', which was released on July 3. In this movie, Huma is seen in a completely different role. She is also a part of Yash's upcoming film, 'Toxic'.