Julia Roberts celebrated 24 years of marriage with husband Danny Moder by sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram. The post, captioned 'TWENTY FOUR. MORE MORE MORE.', garnered celebratory messages from celebrity friends like Rita Wilson and Ali Wentworth.

Actor Julia Roberts marked 24 years of marriage with husband Danny Moder by sharing a selfie of the couple and a heartfelt anniversary message on social media, according to People. Taking to Instagram, the Pretty Woman star posted a sunlit selfie in which she is seen resting her head on Moder's shoulder. "TWENTY FOUR," Roberts captioned the post. "MORE MORE MORE ." https://www.instagram.com/p/DaYP3E9xw1w

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Several of the couple's celebrity friends joined in celebrating the milestone in the comments section. "Happy happy happy anniversary Moders!!! Love rules! Love wins!!!," actor Rita Wilson wrote, while Ali Wentworth commented, "Happy Anniversary to the ultimate couple!!! Sending you loads of love!," according to People.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Roberts, 58, and Moder, 57, first met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, where Roberts starred opposite Brad Pitt while Moder worked as a cameraman. The couple began dating in 2002 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Taos, New Mexico, later that year.

Looking back on their relationship during Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in 2018, Roberts described marrying Moder as a life-changing moment. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way," she said. "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

The couple have largely kept their relationship and family life away from the spotlight. They are parents to three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 21, and their younger son Henry, 19, according to People.

Roberts on Family and Happiness

Earlier this year, Roberts and Moder made a rare public appearance together at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, where they were photographed with actor and singer Teyana Taylor.

In an interview, last September while promoting 'After the Hunt', Roberts also credited her husband as her enduring source of happiness. When co-star Andrew Garfield said his source of joy "changes all the time," Roberts responded, "Mine doesn't," according to People.

In a 2022 interview with CBS News, Roberts said that while acting fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams, her greatest joy lies in the life she has built with her family. "The life that I've built with my husband," she said. "The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them," according to People.