Why We Love Vikrant Massey: 5 Must-Watch Movies That Prove His Brilliance
Vikrant Massey has quietly become one of Bollywood's most beloved performers. He excels in all roles due to his natural acting, sympathetic emotions, and versatility. From romantic dramas to thrilling thrillers, Vikrant inhabits his characters.
Vikrant Massey is undeniably one of the best and most versatile actors in the industry today. Over the years, he has evolved with every role, delivering critically acclaimed performances that have deeply resonated with audiences. Known for bringing depth, sincerity, and authenticity to his characters, Vikrant’s ability to immerse himself in every role fully sets him apart.
Whether portraying an intense, passionate lover in Broken But Beautiful or a chilling serial killer in Sector 36, he makes every character strikingly real and relatable. Audiences continue to fall in love with his simplicity and emotional honesty, a true reflection of his remarkable artistry and craft.
Sector 36
Vikrant Massey delivered another spine-chilling performance as Prem Singh in Sector 36, the central figure of a dark and gripping investigation. Portraying a cold-blooded serial killer, he showcased a completely different side of his acting prowess, leaving audiences both stunned and intimidated by his hauntingly convincing performance.
12th Fail
Vikrant Massey’s portrayal of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail stands as one of the finest performances of his career, and his National Award win for it was truly well-deserved. He infused the character with innocence, sincerity, and authenticity, making audiences deeply connect with Manoj’s inspiring journey of resilience and hope.
The Sabarmati Report
Vikrant Massey played Samar Kumar, an Indian vernacular journalist, in The Sabarmati Report. He delivered a powerful and gripping performance as a reporter investigating the 2002 Godhra train tragedy. With his remarkable intensity and authenticity, Vikrant once again won hearts, earning the admiration of his audience for his craft and emotional depth.
Haseen Dillruba
Haseen Dillruba remains one of Vikrant Massey’s most beloved performances, in which he portrayed an intense, lover and a devoted husband opposite Taapsee Pannu, all while concealing a dark secret. Seamlessly blending vulnerability with mystery, Vikrant delivered a powerful performance.
Broken But Beautiful
Vikrant Massey starred in the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful alongside Harleen Sethi. His portrayal of Veer, a man torn between love, loss, and healing, was nothing short of exceptional. The way he captured the nuances of falling in love and learning to let go made his performance truly unforgettable.
Vikrant Massey as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Looking ahead, Vikrant Massey is set to star in White, an upcoming biopic about the political thriller, where he will portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film delves into his pivotal role in facilitating the peace process in Colombia.