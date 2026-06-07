Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Luxurious Dubai Villa Jannat Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Mumbai’s Mannat attracts thousands of fans every year, Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Dubai villa, Jannat, is equally impressive. Nestled in Palm Jumeirah, the stunning property reflects comfort, elegance, and world-class living
Jannat Sits in Dubai’s Most Exclusive Neighbourhood
Shah Rukh Khan’s lavish villa is located in Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most prestigious and expensive residential destinations. Known for its luxury waterfront properties and elite residents, the location perfectly matches the superstar’s larger-than-life lifestyle.
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The Villa Is Reportedly Worth Around Rs 100 Crore
Jannat is not just a holiday home; it is a premium luxury asset. Reports suggest that the beachfront villa is valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, making it one of the most expensive celebrity-owned international properties linked to a Bollywood star.
A Massive 14,000-Square-Foot Luxury Retreat
The sprawling villa reportedly covers around 14,000 square feet and offers ample space for relaxation and entertainment. With several bedrooms, spacious living areas, and modern amenities, it serves as a luxurious getaway for Shah Rukh Khan and his family.
Private Beach Access and a Stunning Swimming Pool
One of the standout features of Jannat is its direct access to the beach. Residents can step out and enjoy breathtaking sea views at any time. The property also includes a large private swimming pool, adding to its resort-like appeal.
Gauri Khan Added Her Signature Design Touch
The villa’s interiors are believed to have been designed by Gauri Khan, who is renowned for her expertise in interior design. Elegant décor, bright spaces, sophisticated furnishings, and a seamless indoor-outdoor aesthetic give Jannat its distinctive charm and luxurious character.
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