One of the standout features of Jannat is its direct access to the beach. Residents can step out and enjoy breathtaking sea views at any time. The property also includes a large private swimming pool, adding to its resort-like appeal.

Gauri Khan Added Her Signature Design Touch

The villa’s interiors are believed to have been designed by Gauri Khan, who is renowned for her expertise in interior design. Elegant décor, bright spaces, sophisticated furnishings, and a seamless indoor-outdoor aesthetic give Jannat its distinctive charm and luxurious character.