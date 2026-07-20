Ram Kapoor is facing social media backlash for kissing co-contestant Shreya Kalra on the cheek without consent on Netflix's 'Lock Upp'. While Shreya called the act inappropriate, Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, defended him against online trolls.

Famous film and television actor Ram Kapoor has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons due to his ongoing stint on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp. A section of social media users called out Ram after he kissed fellow contestant Shreya Kalra on the cheek without her consent following her task win, which also saved him from elimination.

In the latest episode, Shreya brought up the incident during a conversation with Shilpa Shinde, saying she felt it was inappropriate and that personal boundaries should be respected.

Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor

Amid the controversy, Ram's wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, on Monday shared a video defending him. She hit back at trolls who labelled him "tharki." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

"I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lockup, but I think the last 2-3 days are kind of refraining me from being silent. So I come here and speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgements, comments saying that he's a sleaze, he's a tharki, he's an old man who's like has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is. I'm not defending him for the way he is. But he's a man who is all heart and he went into the game show or the reality without any strategy or without any plan. So I think that is what is coming across," she said.

"If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days of the show. It's been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up. Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader. Which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way. So maybe he should have. But that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that," Gautami added.

Gautami also said that the situation inside the house is very different. Since the episodes are edited and viewers don't get to see everything that happens 24x7, people shouldn't judge contestants too quickly. "We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy comments and these toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. And please be a little considerate of that. And I wish all the contestants, all the inmates all the very best. I'm definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you and we are rooting for you," she emphasised.

'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is streaming on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. (ANI)