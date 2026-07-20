Shreya Kalra has slammed Ram Kapoor after he kissed her on the cheeks on the show Lock Upp. Here's everything you need to know about the incident that made Shreya allegedly uncomfortable. Keep scrolling!

New day, new controversy! Lock Upp Season 2 has become one of the most loved and entertaining shows of India, and there's no denying that. From participants surviving extreme tasks to handling their emotional outbursts, this show has got it all. If you are a regular Lock Upp 2 fan, then you would know that Shreya Kalra and Ram Kapoor are gaining all the eyeballs. Now she has slammed Ram for kissing her on the cheek after winning a task

Ram Kissed Shreya Kalra?

Yes, you read that right. According to Shreya, the actor kissed her on the cheek to celebrate after she completed her task, as she told Shilpa. Shreya agreed that the gesture was inappropriate and unsolicited. She said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I’m going to hold his mouth and be like, ‘Even my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.’”

When Shilpa Added More Spice to the Drama

Not just that Shilpa also alleged that Ram had come close to Shivangi, that made contestant Harshad Chopda to intervene. Talking about Ram again, Shreya said, “I saved you three times, and you don’t even lift a finger. He should be ashamed of his seniority.”

How Netizens Are Reacting

As soon as the bits of this clip went viral, social media users were quick to reply. Some hailed Kalra for standing her ground, while some called Ram out for making her allegedly uncomfortable. However, his wife Gautami made a video in Ram's defence, asking viewers not to assume anything.