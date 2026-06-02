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How Shah Rukh Khan Secured KKR Despite Knowing Little About Cricket; Lalit Modi Has THIS To Say
Shah Rukh Khan may not have been a cricket enthusiast, but a strategic conversation with Lalit Modi and a timely sponsorship deal helped him acquire Kolkata Knight Riders, creating one of IPL's most iconic franchises
Shah Rukh Khan Was Unsure About Buying an IPL Team
According to Lalit Modi, Shah Rukh Khan initially hesitated when approached to buy an IPL franchise in 2008. The Bollywood superstar admitted he neither followed nor understood cricket and was more passionate about football.
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Modi reassured him that the cricketing structure and management would be handled professionally. However, SRK was concerned about the financial commitment, especially the ₹20 crore down payment, which represented a significant portion of his savings at the time.
The Nokia Sponsorship Deal Changed Everything
To reduce the financial burden, Modi looked for a commercial solution. He approached Nokia, which was eager to associate with Shah Rukh Khan as a brand ambassador.
Modi proposed that if SRK acquired a franchise, Nokia could become the front-of-shirt sponsor. Since Shah Rukh would naturally be seen wearing the team's jersey and cap carrying the Nokia logo, the company agreed to provide a sponsorship advance reportedly worth $5 million.
The arrangement benefited all parties involved. Nokia gained massive visibility, while the sponsorship money helped support the newly formed Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.
Kolkata Wasn't SRK's First Choice, But KKR Became Iconic
Interestingly, Kolkata was not Shah Rukh Khan's preferred destination when IPL franchises were being auctioned. Lalit Modi later revealed that the actor had initially shown interest in cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Despite that, KKR was acquired for approximately $86 million and quickly evolved into one of the league's most popular teams. Over the years, the franchise featured several cricketing greats, including Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis and Eoin Morgan.
Today, Kolkata Knight Riders remains one of the most recognizable and successful franchises in the IPL, proving that a business gamble backed by smart partnerships can create a sporting powerhouse.
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