According to Lalit Modi, Shah Rukh Khan initially hesitated when approached to buy an IPL franchise in 2008. The Bollywood superstar admitted he neither followed nor understood cricket and was more passionate about football.

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Modi reassured him that the cricketing structure and management would be handled professionally. However, SRK was concerned about the financial commitment, especially the ₹20 crore down payment, which represented a significant portion of his savings at the time.