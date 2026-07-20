2 5 Image Credit : our own

Tanikella Bharani's Comments

So, why didn't the 'Kannappa' movie with Pawan happen? Veteran actor Tanikella Bharani shared the whole story in an interview. He said it all started with an interesting incident on the sets of the movie 'Balu'. Pawan was in his caravan, and Bharani wanted to have a word with him. He sent a message through Pawan's assistant, who then informed the star.