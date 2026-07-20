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Niharika Konidela Celebrates National Award Win for Committee Kurrollu: ‘If Chiranjeevi Calls Me a Boss, I Must Be One!’
Niharika Konidela is on cloud nine! Her film 'Committee Kurrollu' just bagged two National Awards. She's now sharing what her uncle Chiranjeevi told her, and her reaction is just epic. Her comments have gone viral.
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Niharika Konidela
Niharika Konidela is making headlines everywhere in Tollywood right now. Her production, 'Committee Kurrollu', just won big at the 72nd National Film Awards, bagging two awards. The film won for Best Regional Language Film and also for Best Makeup.
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Rudraveena was a sensation back then
The film, which stars a bunch of new actors, really connected with audiences because of its fun, message, and real, rooted emotions. It seems Niharika is carrying on a family legacy. About 38 years ago, her father Nagababu produced 'Rudraveena', which won three National Awards for National Integration, Music, and Playback Singer.
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Niharika after Nagababu
Megastar Chiranjeevi was the hero in 'Rudraveena'. Now, his niece Niharika has won a National Award for her film 'Committee Kurrollu'. But here's the interesting difference: 'Rudraveena' wasn't a box office hit, while 'Committee Kurrollu', directed by Yaduvamsi, was a blockbuster.
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Niharika after Nagababu
After the big win, Niharika told the media how happy she was. She shared that Chiranjeevi and Surekha were thrilled. Chiranjeevi told her, "Your father won a National Award for Rudraveena, and now you have. This is a proud moment for our family."
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If he says it, I must be a boss
Niharika added, "Chiranjeevi garu is the 'thope' (the ultimate boss) of the industry. So when he calls me a 'thope', I really feel like I am one!" After trying her hand at acting, Niharika is now making waves as a producer.
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