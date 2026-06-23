Raj Nidimoru, during a recent interview, opened up about working with his wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Maa Inti Bangaaram. He was all praise for the star who is currently basking in all the love coming her way with the action-comedy drama. Keep scrolling to know more!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine as she is enjoying the success of her latest release, action-comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film marked a massive theatrical release, pleasing Samantha's fans and how. The film has not only registered a successful box office run, but fans are loving every bit of Samantha's new avatar in the film.

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Raj On Working With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Now, her husband and the producer Raj Nidimoru have opened up on working with Samantha. He not only called her ‘self-made’ but also revealed how they are in ‘great sync’. Talking to News 18, Raj said, “She's a hungry and self-made actor. I haven't seen her early works, but I know the adulation she got and the stardom she has enjoyed over many years.”

“She brings it forth in her first take itself. That's why I usually use the first take of hers because there's some kind of mental preparation to do something different,” he further added.

Talking about how they are constantly in hunt for good stories and content Raj shared, “We're sadly aware of the shelf-life for actors across industries. We discuss quite a few of these things. But we also realise that beyond a point, it's the acting skills that keep an actor alive for longer.”

On How They ‘Sync’ With each Other

Further talking about an actor's creative process and how determined Samantha is on giving a perfect take. Raj further told the publication. “Even on this set, when she did a take and wasn't happy with it, we talked about it to see how else we could crack it.”

"That's something she's honed herself, especially over the last couple of years. When we sit on the monitor, she used to look at herself and say, 'I haven't seen this come out before’,” he added. Shedding some light on the creative conflict the filmmaker said, “We’re in great sync.”

On The Personal Front

According to an exclusive report in Pinkvilla the duo is expecting their first child.