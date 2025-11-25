- Home
Salman Khan's residence is a one-bedroom flat in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. While Salman Khan's residence is on the ground floor, his parents live on the first floor of Galaxy Apartments, which has eight floors.
Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's top actors, has a huge fan base both in India and abroad. He has worked in the film industry for almost 37 years.
Most colleagues and fans refer to him as 'Bhai'. He is also a humanitarian and the founder of the 'Being Human' brand. Salman Khan's net worth is around Rs 2,850 crore.
Salman Khan is presently hosting Bigg Boss 19, which has started off on a positive note. According to media sources, he charges about Rs 60 crore every month. He has just completed the filming of the Battle of Galwan in Ladakh.
In fact, in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Salman Khan stated that many guests had stayed at his Galaxy Apartments home due of the hospitality and love shown by his family.
One such case was a buddy who stayed over for nearly a year. Read on to learn more about the Salman Khan House.
Where does Salman Khan live? It is a frequent question posed by his supporters. While Salman Khan's residence is on the ground floor, his parents live on the first floor of Galaxy Apartments, which has eight floors.
Salman Khan's home is undergoing security upgrades amid several safety concerns. A bulletproof glass has been erected at the actor's home, on the same balcony from which he greets his admirers on his birthday and Eid.
The performer on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix stated that he would often find outsiders climbing into his house and sleeping on the balcony, so he had bulletproof glassinstalled.
On April 14, 2025, the actor got a death threat over WhatsApp, which was forwarded to the Worli Transport Department. According to media sources, the menacing note threatened to assassinate the actor at his home and blow up his automobile.
A complaint has been filed against an unnamed individual at the Worli Police Station. Police have detained Mayank Pandya, a 25-year-old Gujarati lad, and investigations are proceeding. It's worth noting that around the same time last year, there were rounds of shooting outside Salman Khan's residence.
Salim Khan told the story of how the Galaxy Apartments house was purchased more than 40 years ago on an Arbaaz Khan show. According to the account, Salim Khan had moved to Mumbai to pursue an acting career and was renting a guest home in Mahim. The room contained two beds, and the rent was Rs 55 per bed.
Because his flatmate snored and refused to let him sleep, Salim Khan decided to work and purchase a property on his own. After marrying Sushila Charak (now Salma Khan), he bought a property at Galaxy Apartments.
Salman Khan's residence is L-shaped and features a living room/dining area divided by a glass wall, where his family and friends frequently gather. Décor are minimalist, giving the residence a large appearance.
The Salman Khan home's colour palette features neutral shades and a lot of white, giving it a large, stylish appearance. The living area has a large beige sofa that can accommodate all of the Khan Khandaan members. The sofa complements a beige centre table, making for a charming environment. The carpet is vast and features subtle patterns.
Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira Khan were born at Galaxy Apartments. Salman Khan purchased another level where he lives, but his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz have moved out of Galaxy Apartments and remain nearby.
Salman has a fully equipped gym at home where he works out daily. According to the actor, he spends at least an hour at the gym each day and performs aerobics in his living room when time allows.
According to media sources, Salman's property, just across Bandra Bandstand, is expected to be close to Rs 16 crore, as Galaxy Apartment Bandra is located in one of Mumbai's wealthiest neighbourhoods.
The huge ceiling light Salman installed in his home is noticeable. This looks good and fits the simple style. The room's far end has beautiful photo frames. A wood-paneled glass door separates the living room and balcony. Salman Khan has a fireplace in his living room.
Salman Khan's bedroom has a spacious wardrobe, a bed, and a window. Like the others in the house, this room is simple.
Wood flooring gives the balcony a rustic look. Central air conditioning covers the whole facility. Half of the balcony has white and black floral paintings.
