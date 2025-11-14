Salman Khan revealed his early fitness inspiration was veteran actor Dharmendra, whom he considers a father figure. Following Dharmendra's recent hospital discharge, Sunny Deol and Karan Johar criticized the media for their intrusive coverage.

Salman Khan, who has always inspired millions with his fitness and on-screen presence, shared the name of the person who inspired him long before he became a superstar, and it's veteran actor Dharmendra. During a recent media interaction ahead of his 'Da-Bangg Tour' in Qatar, Salman was asked about the source of his early fitness inspiration. The 'Sultan' star did not think twice before naming Dharmendra as his biggest role model.

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Salman can be seen saying, "Mere aane se pehle ek hi shaks the woh hain Dharam ji. He is like my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back." Dharmendra, 89, was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and is now recovering at home. Salman Khan was among the first from the film industry to visit him at the hospital, showing the strong bond the two share.

Media Coverage Sparks Outrage

Meanwhile, the coverage of Dharmendra's health by a section of the media has sparked outrage in recent days. Earlier on Wednesday, Sunny Deol lost his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his home following his father's hospital discharge. The visibly emotional actor told them, "Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain....", he said, folding his hands in frustration.

Karan Johar Slams 'Media Circus'

Following this, filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a message on his Instagram Story, expressing how painful it was to watch what he called a "media circus" around the Deol family He also added that it was heartbreaking to see the lack of basic "courtesy and sensitivity" during such an emotional time for the family. (ANI)