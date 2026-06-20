Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding on the success of her recently released film Cocktail 2, also starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. The film has received mixed reviews, but Rashmika is still slaying, and for what reason? The massive crores of empire she is building for herself at the box office.

Crushmika to National sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna has impressed her fans time and again, and there's no denying that. The actress has steadily evolved with her bold choices, making her one of the most bankable stars. She is a rare combination of charm, versatility, and Pan-India appeal. She continues to set an unbeatable track record that continues to strengthen with every release.

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Rashmika Building Her Empire And How!

Rashmika is currently basking in all the love for her portrayal of Diya in the just-released film Cocktail 2. The film has received mixed reviews, but she has managed to strike an emotional connection with her fandom. Well, looking at the positives, she yet again reinforces her standing as an actress who effortlessly blends commercial success with audiences' love.

Let's Talk Money!

What makes Rashmika's journey remarkable is her association with the biggest box office success in recent years. Be it Pushpa 2 that made a whopping Rs 1,742 crore in worldwide gross or the original Pushpa that made a profit of Rs 350 crore globally. Even with Animal, her film went on to earn Rs 915 crore worldwide, while Chhaava registered a massive success of Rs 809.91 crores in gross collections as per noted box office reports.

Collectively, Rashmika with these films holds an account for an extraordinary feat of Rs 3,815.11 crore worldwide gross collection, reportedly. That naturally puts her in the bracket of one of the most financially driven and bankable actors for the film industry.

The Rashmika Mandanna Effect

Rashmika's plus point lies in the Pan-India release. With blockbuster credentials and widespread fan love, her performances continue to resonate with audiences. It is safe to say that Rashmika is one of the emerging and established stars who will continue to shape the modern Indian box office landscape.