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Will Vicky Kaushal Join Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Sequel as Fourth ‘Idiot’? Here’s What We Know
Vicky Kaushal is reportedly in talks to play a fourth "idiot" in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots sequel, which would give the popular movie a new twist. Read on to learn more.
Is Vicky Kaushal the New Addition to 3 Idiots Sequel?
Aamir Khan's legendary comedy 3 Idiots is slated to return with a sequel, and new rumours say the tale would include a fourth idiot, with Vicky Kaushal being considered for the role. The news adds a new level of excitement to the beloved franchise, which is set to take a 10-year jump ahead in its storyline.
Is Vicky Kaushal the New Addition to 3 Idiots Sequel?
According to Pinkvilla, Vicky is set to join the original cast, which includes Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan. "Kaushal is eager to share screen space with Aamir Khan and contribute to a franchise that has enormous recall value," a source told the entertainment portal.
Is Vicky Kaushal the New Addition to 3 Idiots Sequel?
The article further stated that conversations are already started. "Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir, and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of the fourth 'idiot,' though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble," the insider said.
Is Vicky Kaushal the New Addition to 3 Idiots Sequel?
Rajkumar Hirani, who directed the previous film, is slated to direct the sequel as well. While the project is still in the works, introducing a new character implies a new narrative direction while preserving the spirit of the original plot.
According to the source, Vicky Kaushal would begin filming the sequel only after completing his current obligations, including Mahavatar, which requires a lengthy shoot.
Is Vicky Kaushal the New Addition to 3 Idiots Sequel?
Vicky most recently appeared in the 2025 historical action picture Chhaava, which became one of the year's biggest successes. He is now working on Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is still one of Bollywood's most anticipated projects and is currently in development.
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