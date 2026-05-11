On her first Mother's Day, Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming gift she received from husband Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan. The actress posted a picture of a greeting card that read, 'Happy 1st Mother's Day from Vicky Kaushal and Vihaan.'

Katrina Kaif shared snaps of a heartwarming gift she recieved from her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and son, Vihaan, on the occassion of Mother's Day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a greeting card which was sent by Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan.

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"Happy 1st Mother's Day from Vicky Kaushal and Vihaan," as written in the card.

The Couple's Journey

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYKdjLFDZFq/?i The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. They had shared the news earlier with a heartfelt message announcing the arrival of their "bundle of joy."

In January, the two also revealed their son's name through a joint post. The picture showed Katrina and Vicky holding their baby's tiny hand, giving fans a small glimpse into their new life as parents.

Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On The Work Front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film 'Merry Christmas which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. (ANI)